5ème édition de Cibo di Strada Place Evariste Gras La Ciotat, 31 août 2023, La Ciotat.

La Ciotat,Bouches-du-Rhône

Cibo di Strada, l’événement incontournable de l’année pour tous les amoureux des gastronomies italienne et provençale, est de retour à La Ciotat..

2023-08-31 17:00:00 fin : 2023-08-31 00:00:00. .

Place Evariste Gras

La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Cibo di Strada, the unmissable event of the year for all lovers of Italian and Provençal gastronomy, is back in La Ciotat.

Cibo di Strada, la cita ineludible del año para todos los amantes de la gastronomía italiana y provenzal, vuelve a La Ciotat.

Cibo di Strada, die unumgängliche Veranstaltung des Jahres für alle Liebhaber der italienischen und provenzalischen Gastronomie, ist wieder in La Ciotat zu Gast.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-20 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat