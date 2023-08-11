FÉRIA DE BÉZIERS 2023 – PLACE EMILE ZOLA – PLAZA MARISMA TOROS & CABALLOS Place Emile Zola Béziers, 11 août 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Retrouvez tous les jours des animations taurines et des concerts durant la Féria de Béziers! Entrée libre..

2023-08-11 12:30:00 fin : 2023-08-11 . .

Place Emile Zola

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Enjoy daily bullfighting entertainment and concerts during the Féria de Béziers! Free admission.

Durante la Feria de Béziers habrá espectáculos taurinos y conciertos todos los días La entrada es gratuita.

Während der Féria de Béziers finden jeden Tag Stierkämpfe und Konzerte statt! Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE