Vacances d’automne au Château I Jeu Loups Garou Place Emile Maquaire Nogent-le-Rotrou
Nogent-le-Rotrou,Eure-et-Loir
En partenariat avec la Ludothèque, venez découvrir le jeu des Loups Garou
Sur inscription I A partir de 10 ans
20 participants max avec adulte accompagnant
Entrée & animation gratuites pour les enfants et accompagnants
Soirée frissons & terrrreur !!.
2023-10-27 fin : 2023-10-27 22:00:00. EUR.
Place Emile Maquaire
Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
In partnership with the Ludothèque, come and discover the Loups Garou game
Registration required I From age 10
20 participants max with accompanying adult
Free admission & entertainment for children and accompanying adults
An evening of thrills and terror!
En colaboración con la ludoteca, venga a descubrir el juego del Hombre Lobo
Inscripción obligatoria I A partir de 10 años
20 participantes máximo con acompañante adulto
Entrada y entretenimiento gratuitos para niños y acompañantes
Una noche de suspense y terror
Entdecken Sie in Zusammenarbeit mit der Ludothek das Spiel « Loups Garou »
Auf Anmeldung I Ab 10 Jahren
max. 20 Teilnehmer mit erwachsener Begleitperson
Eintritt und Animation sind für Kinder und Begleitpersonen kostenlos
Abend mit Gänsehaut & Terror!!??
Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par OT DU PERCHE