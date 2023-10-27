Vacances d’automne au Château I Jeu Loups Garou Place Emile Maquaire Nogent-le-Rotrou, 27 octobre 2023, Nogent-le-Rotrou.

Nogent-le-Rotrou,Eure-et-Loir

En partenariat avec la Ludothèque, venez découvrir le jeu des Loups Garou

Sur inscription I A partir de 10 ans

20 participants max avec adulte accompagnant

Entrée & animation gratuites pour les enfants et accompagnants

Soirée frissons & terrrreur !!.

2023-10-27 fin : 2023-10-27 22:00:00. EUR.

Place Emile Maquaire

Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



In partnership with the Ludothèque, come and discover the Loups Garou game

Registration required I From age 10

20 participants max with accompanying adult

Free admission & entertainment for children and accompanying adults

An evening of thrills and terror!

En colaboración con la ludoteca, venga a descubrir el juego del Hombre Lobo

Inscripción obligatoria I A partir de 10 años

20 participantes máximo con acompañante adulto

Entrada y entretenimiento gratuitos para niños y acompañantes

Una noche de suspense y terror

Entdecken Sie in Zusammenarbeit mit der Ludothek das Spiel « Loups Garou »

Auf Anmeldung I Ab 10 Jahren

max. 20 Teilnehmer mit erwachsener Begleitperson

Eintritt und Animation sind für Kinder und Begleitpersonen kostenlos

Abend mit Gänsehaut & Terror!!??

