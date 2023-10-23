Vacances d’automne au Château I Atelier sculpture de citrouille Place Emile Maquaire Nogent-le-Rotrou
Vacances d’automne au Château I Atelier sculpture de citrouille Place Emile Maquaire Nogent-le-Rotrou, 23 octobre 2023, Nogent-le-Rotrou.
Nogent-le-Rotrou,Eure-et-Loir
Atelier sculpture de citrouille I De 14h30 à 16h00
Sur inscription | Enfant accompagné d’un parent
Entrée & animation gratuites pour les enfants et accompagnants.
2023-10-23 fin : 2023-10-23 16:00:00. EUR.
Place Emile Maquaire
Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
Pumpkin carving workshop? I 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm ?
Children accompanied by a parent ?
Free admission & entertainment for children and accompanying adults ?
¿Taller de tallado de calabazas? De 14.30 a 16.00 h ?
Niños acompañados por sus padres ?
Entrada y actividades gratuitas para niños y acompañantes ?
Workshop Kürbisschnitzen ? I Von 14:30 bis 16:00 Uhr ?
Nach Anmeldung | Kinder in Begleitung eines Elternteils ?
Kostenloser Eintritt und Animation für Kinder und Begleitpersonen ?
