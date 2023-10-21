Vacances d’automne au Château I L’Heure du conte Place Emile Maquaire Nogent-le-Rotrou, 21 octobre 2023, Nogent-le-Rotrou.

Nogent-le-Rotrou,Eure-et-Loir

En partenariat avec la bibliothèque municipale, le château de Comtes du Perche vous accueille pour l’Heure du Conte (environ 45mn).

Venez vous régaler les oreilles :-)

Entrée & animation gratuites pour les enfants et accompagnants.

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 . EUR.

Place Emile Maquaire

Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



In partnership with the municipal library, the Château de Comtes du Perche welcomes you to its Storytelling Hour (approx. 45mn).

Come and feast your ears :-)

Free admission & entertainment for children and accompanying adults

En colaboración con la biblioteca municipal, el Château de Comtes du Perche le da la bienvenida a su Hora del Cuento (aprox. 45 min).

Venga y deleite sus oídos :-)

Entrada y entretenimiento gratuitos para niños y acompañantes

In Zusammenarbeit mit der Stadtbibliothek empfängt Sie das Schloss der Comtes du Perche zu einer Märchenstunde (ca. 45 Minuten).

Lassen Sie Ihre Ohren verwöhnen :-)

Eintritt & Animation für Kinder und Begleitpersonen kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par OT DU PERCHE