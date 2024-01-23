Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Exposition photographique sur le thème de l’Aviation Place Émile Leturcq Albert

Exposition photographique sur le thème de l’Aviation Place Émile Leturcq Albert, mardi 23 janvier 2024.

Albert Somme
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-23
fin : 2024-02-06

Patrouille de France, Rafale Solo Display, Beluga XL, …

Place Émile Leturcq
Albert 80300 Somme Hauts-de-France

Date :
23 janvier 2024
