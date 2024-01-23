Exposition photographique sur le thème de l’Aviation Place Émile Leturcq Albert
Exposition photographique sur le thème de l’Aviation Place Émile Leturcq Albert, mardi 23 janvier 2024.
Albert Somme
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-23
fin : 2024-02-06
Patrouille de France, Rafale Solo Display, Beluga XL, …
0 .
Place Émile Leturcq
Albert 80300 Somme Hauts-de-France
Mise à jour le 2024-01-12 par SIM Hauts-de-France – OT DU PAYS DU COQUELICOT
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda