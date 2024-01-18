LOTO DU CLUB « SANS SOUCI » – MONTBLANC Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc, 4 décembre 2023, Montblanc.

Montblanc,Hérault

Venez vous détendre avec le club « Sans Souci » et tentez de repartir avec le gros lot !.

2024-01-18 15:00:00 fin : 2024-01-18 18:00:00. .

Place Édouard Barthe

Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Come and relax with the « Sans Souci » club and try your luck with the grand prize!

Venga a relajarse con el club « Sans Souci » y pruebe suerte para ganar el gran premio

Entspannen Sie sich mit dem Club « Sans Souci » und versuchen Sie, den Hauptgewinn mit nach Hause zu nehmen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE