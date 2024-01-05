VOEUX DU MAIRE – MONTBLANC Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc, 3 décembre 2023, Montblanc.

Montblanc,Hérault

Monsieur Claude Allingri, maire de Montblanc et son conseil municipal sont heureux de vous inviter à la traditionnelle cérémonie des vœux à la population. Pour ceux qui le désirent, la municipalité vous invite ensuite à partager ensemble un apéritif dînatoire..

2024-01-05 18:30:00 fin : 2024-01-05 20:30:00. .

Place Édouard Barthe

Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Claude Allingri, mayor of Montblanc, and his municipal council are delighted to invite you to the traditional « Greetings to the Town » ceremony. For those who wish, the municipality invites you to share an aperitif afterwards.

Claude Allingri, Alcalde de Montblanc, y su corporación municipal tienen el placer de invitarle a la tradicional ceremonia de salutación del Ayuntamiento. Para aquellos que lo deseen, el municipio les invita a compartir un aperitivo a continuación.

Herr Claude Allingri, Bürgermeister von Montblanc, und sein Gemeinderat freuen sich, Sie zur traditionellen Neujahrsfeier der Bevölkerung einladen zu können. Anschließend lädt die Gemeinde Sie zu einem gemeinsamen Aperitif ein.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE