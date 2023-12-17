LOTO, QUE FERIEZ-VOUS ? – MONTBLANC Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc, 17 décembre 2023, Montblanc.

Montblanc,Hérault

L’association Dance Machine vous invite à venir vous détendre et à tentez votre chance pour gagner le gros lot !.

2023-12-17 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 19:00:00. .

Place Édouard Barthe

Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie



The Dance Machine association invites you to come and relax and try your luck at winning the grand prize!

La asociación Dance Machine le invita a venir a relajarse y a probar suerte para ganar el gran premio

Der Verein Dance Machine lädt Sie ein, sich zu entspannen und Ihr Glück zu versuchen, um den Hauptpreis zu gewinnen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE