FÉRIA DES VENDANGES – MONTBLANC Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc, 23 septembre 2023, Montblanc.

Montblanc,Hérault

Venez participer à la Féria pour fêter la fin des vendanges !

Au programme

18h00: Jeux taurins pour pitchou (5-14 ans) – Derrière la Mairie

18h30: Taureaux piscine – Derrière la Mairie

20h00: Apéritif musical

20h30: Repas, 12€ le plat (seiche à la montblanaise et riz ou jambon braisé et frites)

22h00: Soirée animée par Gino et Sébastien « El Baudou »

En cas d’intempérie, soirée prévue en salle..

2023-09-23 18:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 . EUR.

Place Édouard Barthe

Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Come and take part in the Féria to celebrate the end of the grape harvest!

On the program

6:00 pm: Bullfighting games for pitchou (5-14 years) – Behind the Town Hall

6:30pm: Bullfighting pool – Behind the Town Hall

8:00 pm: Musical aperitif

8:30 pm: Meal, 12? per course (cuttlefish Montblanaise style with rice or braised ham and French fries)

10:00 pm: Evening entertainment by Gino and Sébastien « El Baudou »

In case of bad weather, the evening will be held indoors.

Participe en la Féria para celebrar el final de la vendimia

En el programa

18.00 h: Juegos taurinos para jóvenes (5-14 años) – Detrás del Ayuntamiento

18.30 h: Piscina taurina – Detrás del Ayuntamiento

20.00 h: Aperitivo musical

20h30: Comida, 12 euros por plato (sepia a la Montblanaise con arroz o jamón cocido y patatas fritas)

22h00: Velada amenizada por Gino y Sébastien « El Baudou

En caso de mal tiempo, la velada se celebrará en el interior.

Nehmen Sie an der Féria teil, um das Ende der Weinlese zu feiern!

Das Programm

18.00 Uhr: Stierkampfspiele für Pitchou (5-14 Jahre) – Hinter dem Rathaus

18.30 Uhr: Stierschwimmen – Hinter dem Rathaus

20.00 Uhr: Musikalischer Aperitif

20.30 Uhr: Essen, 12 ? pro Gericht (Tintenfisch nach Montblanaise-Art mit Reis oder geschmorter Schinken mit Pommes Frites)

22:00 Uhr: Abendunterhaltung mit Gino und Sébastien « El Baudou »

Bei schlechtem Wetter findet der Abend im Saal statt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-14 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE