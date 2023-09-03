Vide-greniers à Prayssac Place Dutours Prayssac, 3 septembre 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

Animal Rescue Lot organise un vide-greniers dont les bénéfices seront reversés à de petites associations s’occupant de chiens et de chats dans le Lot.

2023-09-03 08:00:00 fin : 2023-09-03 18:00:00. EUR.

Place Dutours

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



Animal Rescue Lot organizes a garage sale, with proceeds going to small associations caring for cats and dogs in the Lot

El Lote de Rescate Animal organiza una venta de garaje cuyos beneficios se donarán a pequeñas asociaciones que cuidan de perros y gatos en el Lote

Animal Rescue Lot organisiert einen Flohmarkt, dessen Erlös an kleine Vereine geht, die sich um Hunde und Katzen in Lot kümmern

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT CVL Vignoble