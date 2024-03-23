Dictée à la médiathèque ! Place Dupleix Châtellerault, 1 décembre 2023, Châtellerault.

Châtellerault,Vienne

A l’occasion de la Semaine de la langue française et de la francophonie, venez vous amuser et jouer avec les mots à la médiathèque ! Une grande dictée vous sera proposée par les bibliothécaires…

Qui aura la meilleure orthographe ? Entrée libre..

2024-03-23 fin : 2024-03-23 19:00:00. .

Place Dupleix

Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the occasion of the French Language and Francophonie Week, come and have fun and play with words at the media library! A great dictation will be proposed by the librarians…

Who will have the best spelling? Free admission.

Con motivo de la Semana de la Lengua Francesa y la Francofonía, ¡ven a divertirte y a jugar con las palabras en la mediateca! Los bibliotecarios te propondrán un gran dictado…

¿Quién tendrá la mejor ortografía? Entrada gratuita.

Anlässlich der Woche der französischen Sprache und der Frankophonie können Sie sich in der Mediathek amüsieren und mit Wörtern spielen! Ein großes Diktat wird Ihnen von den Bibliothekarinnen und Bibliothekaren vorgeschlagen…

Wer hat die beste Rechtschreibung? Eintritt frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par ACAP