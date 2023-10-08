Troc aux plantes Place du village Saint-Capraise-d’Eymet, 8 octobre 2023, Saint-Capraise-d'Eymet.

Saint-Capraise-d’Eymet,Dordogne

Que vous ayez la main verte ou que vous soyez novice en jardinage… Venez échanger des boutures, des graines, des plantes du jardin ou d’intérieur, des arbustes, livres divers, idées et amitiés… Venez nombreux ! Troc des trois communes voisines, Saint-Aubin, Razac et Saint-Capraise d’Eymet. Café et gâteaux offert..

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 12:30:00. EUR.

Place du village

Saint-Capraise-d’Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Whether you have a green thumb or are new to gardening… Come and exchange cuttings, seeds, garden and house plants, shrubs, books, ideas and friendships… Come one, come all! Barter from the three neighboring communes of Saint-Aubin, Razac and Saint-Capraise d’Eymet. Coffee and cakes available.

Tanto si tienes un pulgar verde como si eres nuevo en jardinería… Ven a intercambiar esquejes, semillas, plantas de jardín o de interior, arbustos, libros, ideas y amistades… Vengan todos Trueque de los tres municipios vecinos de Saint-Aubin, Razac y Saint-Capraise d’Eymet. Café y pasteles disponibles.

Egal, ob Sie einen grünen Daumen haben oder ein Gartenneuling sind… Kommen Sie und tauschen Sie Stecklinge, Samen, Garten- und Zimmerpflanzen, Sträucher, verschiedene Bücher, Ideen und Freundschaften… aus. Kommen Sie zahlreich! Troc der drei Nachbargemeinden Saint-Aubin, Razac und Saint-Capraise d’Eymet. Kaffee und Kuchen werden angeboten.

