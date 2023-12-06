Marché de Noël Place du village Portes-en-Valdaine, 6 décembre 2023, Portes-en-Valdaine.

Portes-en-Valdaine,Drôme

Rejoignez-nous au coeur du village pour saupoudrer de magie notre sapin avec vos charmantes décorations. A la suite, un goûter spécial Noël sera offert à tous..

Place du village

Portes-en-Valdaine 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Join us in the heart of the village to sprinkle our tree with magic and your charming decorations. Afterwards, a special Christmas snack will be offered to all.

Únete a nosotros en el corazón del pueblo para espolvorear un poco de magia en nuestro árbol de Navidad con tus encantadores adornos. Después, se ofrecerá a todos una merienda navideña especial.

Treffen Sie sich mit uns im Herzen des Dorfes, um unseren Baum mit Ihren charmanten Dekorationen mit Magie zu bestäuben. Anschließend wird allen ein weihnachtlicher Imbiss angeboten.

