Patrimoine & Co – « Labatie d’Andaure » Place du village Labatie-d’Andaure, 24 juillet 2023, Labatie-d'Andaure.

Labatie-d’Andaure,Ardèche

Nouvelle occasion de partage et de convivialité. Labatie-d’Andaure met à l’honneur ses savoir-faire, savoir-être et savoir-vivre en compagnie de ses producteurs locaux de fruits, de confitures, de miel, sans oublier l’artisanat local..

2023-07-24 18:00:00 fin : 2023-07-24 21:00:00. .

Place du village

Labatie-d’Andaure 07570 Ardèche Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



A new opportunity for sharing and conviviality. Labatie-d’Andaure honors its know-how, know-how and know-how of living in the company of its local producers of fruits, jams, honey, without forgetting the local crafts.

Una nueva oportunidad para compartir y convivir. Labatie-d’Andaure mostrará sus competencias, su saber hacer y su savoir-vivre en compañía de los productores locales de frutas, mermeladas, miel y artesanía local.

Neue Gelegenheit zum Austausch und zur Geselligkeit. Labatie-d’Andaure stellt sein Know-how, seine Lebensart und sein Savoir-vivre in den Vordergrund, zusammen mit seinen lokalen Obst-, Marmeladen- und Honigproduzenten, ohne dabei das lokale Kunsthandwerk zu vergessen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-06 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Lamastre