Marché de Noël à Concots Place du village Concots, 10 décembre 2023, Concots.

Concots,Lot

Artisanat et créateurs locaux. Buvette, vin chaud, restauration. Animations et marché local le matin..

2023-12-10 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. EUR.

Place du village

Concots 46260 Lot Occitanie



Local crafts and creators. Refreshment bar, mulled wine, catering. Animations and local market in the morning.

Artesanía y creadores locales. Bar de refrescos, vino caliente, catering. Entretenimiento y mercado local por la mañana.

Kunsthandwerk und lokale Designer. Getränkestand, Glühwein, Essen und Trinken. Animationen und lokaler Markt am Vormittag.

