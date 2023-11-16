Concert pour la Paix – Frantz Schubert Place du Vieux Marché Rouen
Concert pour la Paix – Frantz Schubert Place du Vieux Marché Rouen, 16 novembre 2023, Rouen.
Rouen,Seine-Maritime
Le programme :
Franz Schubert. Salve regina. soprano & cordes
Franz Schubert. Quatuor # 14. . Version quintette à cordes. Allegro. Andante con variazioni. Scherzo allegro molto. Presto
Francis Poulenc. Priez pour Paix
Béatrice Gobin – soprano
Cristina Vata – violon
Mathilde Ricque – alto
Thibault Leroy – violoncelle
Laurène Helstroffer – contrebasse
Oswald Sallaberger – direction & violon
Les tickets sont en vente en ligne ou sur place le jour du concert à partir de 19:30 (30min avant le concert 20h00).
2023-11-16 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-16 21:30:00. .
Place du Vieux Marché
Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie
The program:
Franz Schubert. Salve regina. soprano & strings
Franz Schubert. Quartet # 14 . String quintet version. Allegro. Andante con variazioni. Scherzo allegro molto. Presto
Francis Poulenc. Priez pour Paix
Béatrice Gobin – soprano
Cristina Vata – violin
Mathilde Ricque – viola
Thibault Leroy – cello
Laurène Helstroffer – double bass
Oswald Sallaberger – direction & violin
Tickets are on sale online or on site on the day of the concert from 19:30 (30min before the concert 20:00)
El programa:
Franz Schubert. Salve regina. soprano y cuerdas
Franz Schubert. Cuarteto nº 14 . Versión para quinteto de cuerda. Allegro. Andante con variazioni. Scherzo allegro molto. Presto
Francis Poulenc. Rezar por la paz
Béatrice Gobin – soprano
Cristina Vata – violín
Mathilde Ricque – viola
Thibault Leroy – violonchelo
Laurène Helstroffer – contrabajo
Oswald Sallaberger – director y violín
Las entradas están a la venta en línea o en la sala el día del concierto a partir de las 19:30 (30min antes del concierto a las 20:00)
Das Programm :
Franz Schubert. Salve regina. Sopran & Streicher
Franz Schubert. Quartett # 14. . Version für Streichquintett. Allegro. Andante con variazioni. Scherzo allegro molto. Presto
Francis Poulenc. Bete für Frieden
Béatrice Gobin – Sopran
Cristina Vata – Violine
Mathilde Ricque – Viola
Thibault Leroy – Violoncello
Laurène Helstroffer – Kontrabass
Oswald Sallaberger – Leitung & Violine
Tickets sind online oder am Konzerttag ab 19:30 Uhr (30min vor dem Konzert 20:00 Uhr) vor Ort erhältlich
Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche