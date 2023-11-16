Concert pour la Paix – Frantz Schubert Place du Vieux Marché Rouen, 16 novembre 2023, Rouen.

Rouen,Seine-Maritime

Le programme :

Franz Schubert. Salve regina. soprano & cordes

Franz Schubert. Quatuor # 14. . Version quintette à cordes. Allegro. Andante con variazioni. Scherzo allegro molto. Presto

Francis Poulenc. Priez pour Paix

Béatrice Gobin – soprano

Cristina Vata – violon

Mathilde Ricque – alto

Thibault Leroy – violoncelle

Laurène Helstroffer – contrebasse

Oswald Sallaberger – direction & violon

Les tickets sont en vente en ligne ou sur place le jour du concert à partir de 19:30 (30min avant le concert 20h00).

2023-11-16 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-16 21:30:00. .

Place du Vieux Marché

Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The program:

Franz Schubert. Salve regina. soprano & strings

Franz Schubert. Quartet # 14 . String quintet version. Allegro. Andante con variazioni. Scherzo allegro molto. Presto

Francis Poulenc. Priez pour Paix

Béatrice Gobin – soprano

Cristina Vata – violin

Mathilde Ricque – viola

Thibault Leroy – cello

Laurène Helstroffer – double bass

Oswald Sallaberger – direction & violin

Tickets are on sale online or on site on the day of the concert from 19:30 (30min before the concert 20:00)

El programa:

Franz Schubert. Salve regina. soprano y cuerdas

Franz Schubert. Cuarteto nº 14 . Versión para quinteto de cuerda. Allegro. Andante con variazioni. Scherzo allegro molto. Presto

Francis Poulenc. Rezar por la paz

Béatrice Gobin – soprano

Cristina Vata – violín

Mathilde Ricque – viola

Thibault Leroy – violonchelo

Laurène Helstroffer – contrabajo

Oswald Sallaberger – director y violín

Las entradas están a la venta en línea o en la sala el día del concierto a partir de las 19:30 (30min antes del concierto a las 20:00)

Das Programm :

Franz Schubert. Salve regina. Sopran & Streicher

Franz Schubert. Quartett # 14. . Version für Streichquintett. Allegro. Andante con variazioni. Scherzo allegro molto. Presto

Francis Poulenc. Bete für Frieden

Béatrice Gobin – Sopran

Cristina Vata – Violine

Mathilde Ricque – Viola

Thibault Leroy – Violoncello

Laurène Helstroffer – Kontrabass

Oswald Sallaberger – Leitung & Violine

Tickets sind online oder am Konzerttag ab 19:30 Uhr (30min vor dem Konzert 20:00 Uhr) vor Ort erhältlich

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche