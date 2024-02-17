Spectacle : Muerto o vivo Place du Théâtre Charleville-Mézières, 17 février 2024, Charleville-Mézières.

Dans une imposante cité de verre, qui semble tout entière soumise au bon plaisir d’un tyran, un immeuble abrite un cimetière bariolé où les Muertos, squelettes chahuteurs, chantent et dansent toutes les nuits sous la conduite de la belle Muerta, meneuse de cabaret en attente de la révolution… Ce spectacle mêle cinéma d’animation, théâtre et musique pour raconter une chatoyante fable futuriste. Jonglant avec les langues et maniant de multiples instruments, les trois interprètes jouent en direct la partition sonore et les dialogues d’un dessin animé projeté sur grand écran : une expérience étonnante et stimulante !Pour réserver, cliquez ici !.

Place du Théâtre Théâtre

Charleville-Mézières 08000 Ardennes Grand Est



In an imposing city of glass, seemingly subject to the whim of a tyrant, a building houses a colorful cemetery where the Muertos, rowdy skeletons, sing and dance every night under the guidance of the beautiful Muerta, a cabaret leader awaiting revolution? This show blends animation, theater and music to tell a shimmering futuristic fable. Juggling languages and wielding multiple instruments, the three performers play live the sound score and dialogues of a cartoon projected onto a large screen: an astonishing and stimulating experience! To book, click here!

En una imponente ciudad de cristal, que parece totalmente sometida a la voluntad de un tirano, un edificio alberga un colorido cementerio donde los Muertos, alborotados esqueletos, cantan y bailan cada noche bajo la dirección de la bella Muerta, una cabaretera a la espera de la revolución? Este espectáculo combina animación, teatro y música para contar una chispeante historia futurista. Haciendo malabarismos con los idiomas y manejando múltiples instrumentos, los tres artistas interpretan en directo la partitura sonora y los diálogos de unos dibujos animados proyectados en una gran pantalla: ¡una experiencia sorprendente y estimulante! Para reservar, ¡haga clic aquí!

In einer imposanten Stadt aus Glas, die ganz dem Willen eines Tyrannen unterworfen zu sein scheint, befindet sich in einem Gebäude ein bunter Friedhof, auf dem die Muertos, die Skelette, jede Nacht singen und tanzen, angeführt von der schönen Muerta, einer Kabarettleiterin, die auf die Revolution wartet Das Stück verbindet Animationsfilme, Theater und Musik zu einer schillernden Futuristenfabel. Die drei Darsteller jonglieren mit verschiedenen Sprachen und Instrumenten und spielen live die Partitur und die Dialoge eines Zeichentrickfilms, der auf eine große Leinwand projiziert wird: eine erstaunliche und anregende Erfahrung!

