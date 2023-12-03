MARCHÉ DE NOËL DE SOUBÈS Place du Terral Soubès
Soubès,Hérault
Marché de noël traditionnel.
Venez à la rencontre de nos exposants !.
Place du Terral
Soubès 34700 Hérault Occitanie
Traditional Christmas market.
Come and meet our exhibitors!
Tradicional mercado navideño.
¡Venga a conocer a nuestros expositores!
Traditioneller Weihnachtsmarkt.
Begegnen Sie unseren Ausstellern!
