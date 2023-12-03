MARCHÉ DE NOËL DE SOUBÈS Place du Terral Soubès, 1 décembre 2023, Soubès.

Soubès,Hérault

Marché de noël traditionnel.

Venez à la rencontre de nos exposants !.

2023-12-03

Place du Terral

Soubès 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Traditional Christmas market.

Come and meet our exhibitors!

Tradicional mercado navideño.

¡Venga a conocer a nuestros expositores!

Traditioneller Weihnachtsmarkt.

Begegnen Sie unseren Ausstellern!

