BALADE ARTISTIQUE IDÉOUS Place du Teil Bourgs sur Colagne, 15 octobre 2023, Bourgs sur Colagne.

Bourgs sur Colagne,Lozère

Proposer un voyage, chercher, toucher, sentir, écouter, goûter… Au détour d’un chemin, se laisser surprendre par la poésie d’un texte, la force d’un message. Jouer avec l’écho, les éléments, se laisser porter par les émotions induites par la forêt,….

2023-10-15 fin : 2023-10-15 16:30:00. EUR.

Place du Teil

Bourgs sur Colagne 48100 Lozère Occitanie



Suggest a journey, search, touch, smell, listen, taste… At the bend of a path, let yourself be surprised by the poetry of a text, the power of a message. Play with the echo, the elements, let yourself be carried away by the emotions induced by the forest…

Emprenda un viaje, mire, toque, huela, escuche, saboree… En el recodo del camino, déjate sorprender por la poesía de un texto, la fuerza de un mensaje. Juega con el eco, los elementos, déjate llevar por las emociones que te induce el bosque…

Eine Reise vorschlagen, suchen, berühren, riechen, hören, schmecken… Lassen Sie sich auf einem Weg von der Poesie eines Textes und der Kraft einer Botschaft überraschen. Mit dem Echo und den Elementen spielen, sich von den Emotionen tragen lassen, die der Wald hervorruft…

