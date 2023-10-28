FESTIVAL DE LA SOUPE : CONCERTS Place du Souvenir Florac Trois Rivières, 28 octobre 2023, Florac Trois Rivières.

Florac Trois Rivières,Lozère

Venez clôturer cette édition du festival de la soupe en musique avec Yolamif, Spoink et Dj Flo.

Yolamif est un groupe de Power Techno – ou rock de teuf – associant ingénieusement le psychédélisme rock de la guitare à une section rythmique reprenant….

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 01:00:00.

Place du Souvenir

Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie



Bring this year’s Soup Festival to a close with music from Yolamif, Spoink and Dj Flo.

Yolamif is a Power Techno? or party rock? band ingeniously combining the psychedelic rock of the guitar with a rhythm section covering…

El festival de la sopa de este año llega a su fin con la música de Yolamif, Spoink y Dj Flo.

Yolamif es un grupo de power techno -o party rock- que combina ingeniosamente el rock psicodélico de la guitarra con una sección rítmica que recoge…

Lassen Sie diese Ausgabe des Suppenfestivals mit Musik von Yolamif, Spoink und Dj Flo ausklingen.

Yolamif ist eine Power-Techno-Band? oder Tea-Party-Rock?, die auf geniale Weise den psychedelischen Rock der Gitarre mit einer Rhythmusgruppe verbindet, die die…

