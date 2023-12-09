Village de Noël Marché artisanal et gourmand Place du Pointon Gujan-Mestras
Gujan-Mestras,Gironde
Pour rêver, s’émerveiller et attendre le Père Noël, nous vous invitons, petits et grands, à venir partager ces journées de fêtes !
Plus d’une quarantaine d’exposants
Petite restauration: vin chaud, marrons chauds, crêpes, barbes à papa et friandises
Présence du Père Noël et séance photos
Animations – Spectacles – Concerts gratuits.
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . .
Place du Pointon Port de Larros
Gujan-Mestras 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
To dream, to marvel and to wait for Santa Claus, we invite you, young and old, to come and share these festive days!
Over forty exhibitors
Snacks: mulled wine, hot chestnuts, crêpes, cotton candy and sweets
Santa Claus and photo session
Entertainment – Shows – Free concerts
Para soñar, maravillarse y esperar a Papá Noel, le invitamos, a grandes y pequeños, a venir a compartir estos días de fiesta
Más de cuarenta expositores
Aperitivos: vino caliente, castañas calientes, tortitas, algodón de azúcar y dulces
Papá Noel y sesión de fotos
Animación – Espectáculos – Conciertos gratuitos
Um zu träumen, zu staunen und auf den Weihnachtsmann zu warten, laden wir Sie, Groß und Klein, herzlich ein, diese festlichen Tage mit uns zu verbringen!
Mehr als vierzig Aussteller
Kleine Snacks: Glühwein, heiße Maronen, Crêpes, Zuckerwatte und Süßigkeiten
Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns und Fotoshooting
Kostenlose Unterhaltung – Aufführungen – Konzerte
