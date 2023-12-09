Village de Noël Marché artisanal et gourmand Place du Pointon Gujan-Mestras, 9 décembre 2023, Gujan-Mestras.

Gujan-Mestras,Gironde

Pour rêver, s’émerveiller et attendre le Père Noël, nous vous invitons, petits et grands, à venir partager ces journées de fêtes !

Plus d’une quarantaine d’exposants

Petite restauration: vin chaud, marrons chauds, crêpes, barbes à papa et friandises

Présence du Père Noël et séance photos

Animations – Spectacles – Concerts gratuits.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10

Place du Pointon Port de Larros

Gujan-Mestras 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To dream, to marvel and to wait for Santa Claus, we invite you, young and old, to come and share these festive days!

Over forty exhibitors

Snacks: mulled wine, hot chestnuts, crêpes, cotton candy and sweets

Santa Claus and photo session

Entertainment – Shows – Free concerts

Para soñar, maravillarse y esperar a Papá Noel, le invitamos, a grandes y pequeños, a venir a compartir estos días de fiesta

Más de cuarenta expositores

Aperitivos: vino caliente, castañas calientes, tortitas, algodón de azúcar y dulces

Papá Noel y sesión de fotos

Animación – Espectáculos – Conciertos gratuitos

Um zu träumen, zu staunen und auf den Weihnachtsmann zu warten, laden wir Sie, Groß und Klein, herzlich ein, diese festlichen Tage mit uns zu verbringen!

Mehr als vierzig Aussteller

Kleine Snacks: Glühwein, heiße Maronen, Crêpes, Zuckerwatte und Süßigkeiten

Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns und Fotoshooting

Kostenlose Unterhaltung – Aufführungen – Konzerte

