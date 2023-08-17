Les jeudis de Larros Place du Pointon Gujan-Mestras, 17 août 2023, Gujan-Mestras.

Gujan-Mestras,Gironde

19h30 : Concert FANFARE B7

Cette fanfare de rue composée de 7 musiciens professionnels propose un répertoire qui s’étend de la banda à la fanfare

20h30 : Concert LE BOOBOO’ZZZ All Stars Baco music

Ces 5 musiciens hors pairs, passionnés et hyper actifs sur la scène musicale bordelaise, ont fait leurs armes ensemble dans ce club mythique. Ils ont leur place dans dans le paysage reggae, avec une façon bien à eux de réaliser leurs productions.

21h30 : Spectacle LE GRAND BANCAL – Le Petit Théâtre de Pain

Ce cabaret musicothéâtral décalé offre un enchaînement de partitions dansées et de ritournelles absurdes.

22h45 : Concert RONA HARTNER et DJ TAGADA

Ces deux artistes vous invitent à entrer dans une transe métisse, un bal des Balkans… Electro tsigane, swing, cumbia, gospel.

Restauration rapide sur place par l’association « Gujan-Mestras en Fêtes »..

Place du Pointon

Gujan-Mestras 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



7:30pm: Concert by FANFARE B7

This street band of 7 professional musicians offers a repertoire that ranges from banda to fanfare

8:30pm: Concert LE BOOBOO?ZZZ All Stars Baco music

These 5 peerless musicians, passionate about their work and hyperactive on the Bordeaux music scene, cut their teeth together in this legendary club. They have their place in the reggae landscape, with their own distinctive way of producing.

9:30pm: Show LE GRAND BANCAL ? Le Petit Théâtre de Pain

This offbeat musical-theatrical cabaret offers a succession of dance scores and absurd ritornellos.

10:45pm: Concert by RONA HARTNER and DJ TAGADA

These two artists invite you to join them in a mixed trance, a Balkan ball? Gypsy electro, swing, cumbia, gospel.

Fast food provided by the « Gujan-Mestras en Fêtes » association.

19.30 h: Concierto de FANFARE B7

Esta banda callejera, formada por 7 músicos profesionales, ofrece un repertorio que va de la banda a la fanfarria

20.30 h: Concierto LE BOOBOO?ZZZ All Stars Baco music

Estos 5 músicos sin par son apasionados de su trabajo y muy activos en la escena musical bordelesa, ya que se formaron juntos en este mítico club. Han dejado su impronta en la escena reggae, con un estilo de producción propio y único.

21.30 h: Espectáculo LE GRAND BANCAL ? Le Petit Théâtre de Pain

Este cabaret músico-teatral fuera de lo común propone una sucesión de partituras bailadas y ritornellos absurdos.

22.45 h: Concierto de RONA HARTNER y DJ TAGADA

Estos dos artistas le invitan a unirse a ellos en un trance mixto, un baile balcánico? Electro gitano, swing, cumbia, gospel.

Comida rápida a cargo de la asociación « Gujan-Mestras en Fêtes ».

19:30 Uhr: Konzert FANFARE B7

Diese Straßenkapelle aus 7 professionellen Musikern bietet ein Repertoire, das von der Banda bis zur Fanfare reicht

20.30 Uhr: Konzert LE BOOBOO?ZZZ All Stars Baco music

Diese fünf außergewöhnlichen Musiker, die leidenschaftlich und hyperaktiv in der Musikszene von Bordeaux sind, haben sich ihre Sporen gemeinsam in diesem legendären Club verdient. Sie haben ihren festen Platz in der Reggae-Landschaft, mit einer ganz eigenen Art, ihre Produktionen zu realisieren.

21.30 Uhr: Show LE GRAND BANCAL? Das kleine Brottheater

Dieses schräge musiktheatralische Kabarett bietet eine Aneinanderreihung von getanzten Partituren und absurden Ritornells.

22.45 Uhr: Konzert RONA HARTNER und DJ TAGADA

Diese beiden Künstler laden Sie ein, in eine gemischte Trance einzutauchen, einen Balkan-Ball? Zigeuner-Elektro, Swing, Cumbia, Gospel.

Der Verein « Gujan-Mestras en Fêtes » sorgt für schnelle Verpflegung vor Ort.

