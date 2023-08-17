Les jeudis de Larros Place du Pointon Gujan-Mestras
Gujan-Mestras,Gironde
19h30 : Concert FANFARE B7
Cette fanfare de rue composée de 7 musiciens professionnels propose un répertoire qui s’étend de la banda à la fanfare
20h30 : Concert LE BOOBOO’ZZZ All Stars Baco music
Ces 5 musiciens hors pairs, passionnés et hyper actifs sur la scène musicale bordelaise, ont fait leurs armes ensemble dans ce club mythique. Ils ont leur place dans dans le paysage reggae, avec une façon bien à eux de réaliser leurs productions.
21h30 : Spectacle LE GRAND BANCAL – Le Petit Théâtre de Pain
Ce cabaret musicothéâtral décalé offre un enchaînement de partitions dansées et de ritournelles absurdes.
22h45 : Concert RONA HARTNER et DJ TAGADA
Ces deux artistes vous invitent à entrer dans une transe métisse, un bal des Balkans… Electro tsigane, swing, cumbia, gospel.
Restauration rapide sur place par l’association « Gujan-Mestras en Fêtes »..
Place du Pointon
Gujan-Mestras 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
7:30pm: Concert by FANFARE B7
This street band of 7 professional musicians offers a repertoire that ranges from banda to fanfare
8:30pm: Concert LE BOOBOO?ZZZ All Stars Baco music
These 5 peerless musicians, passionate about their work and hyperactive on the Bordeaux music scene, cut their teeth together in this legendary club. They have their place in the reggae landscape, with their own distinctive way of producing.
9:30pm: Show LE GRAND BANCAL ? Le Petit Théâtre de Pain
This offbeat musical-theatrical cabaret offers a succession of dance scores and absurd ritornellos.
10:45pm: Concert by RONA HARTNER and DJ TAGADA
These two artists invite you to join them in a mixed trance, a Balkan ball? Gypsy electro, swing, cumbia, gospel.
Fast food provided by the « Gujan-Mestras en Fêtes » association.
19.30 h: Concierto de FANFARE B7
Esta banda callejera, formada por 7 músicos profesionales, ofrece un repertorio que va de la banda a la fanfarria
20.30 h: Concierto LE BOOBOO?ZZZ All Stars Baco music
Estos 5 músicos sin par son apasionados de su trabajo y muy activos en la escena musical bordelesa, ya que se formaron juntos en este mítico club. Han dejado su impronta en la escena reggae, con un estilo de producción propio y único.
21.30 h: Espectáculo LE GRAND BANCAL ? Le Petit Théâtre de Pain
Este cabaret músico-teatral fuera de lo común propone una sucesión de partituras bailadas y ritornellos absurdos.
22.45 h: Concierto de RONA HARTNER y DJ TAGADA
Estos dos artistas le invitan a unirse a ellos en un trance mixto, un baile balcánico? Electro gitano, swing, cumbia, gospel.
Comida rápida a cargo de la asociación « Gujan-Mestras en Fêtes ».
19:30 Uhr: Konzert FANFARE B7
Diese Straßenkapelle aus 7 professionellen Musikern bietet ein Repertoire, das von der Banda bis zur Fanfare reicht
20.30 Uhr: Konzert LE BOOBOO?ZZZ All Stars Baco music
Diese fünf außergewöhnlichen Musiker, die leidenschaftlich und hyperaktiv in der Musikszene von Bordeaux sind, haben sich ihre Sporen gemeinsam in diesem legendären Club verdient. Sie haben ihren festen Platz in der Reggae-Landschaft, mit einer ganz eigenen Art, ihre Produktionen zu realisieren.
21.30 Uhr: Show LE GRAND BANCAL? Das kleine Brottheater
Dieses schräge musiktheatralische Kabarett bietet eine Aneinanderreihung von getanzten Partituren und absurden Ritornells.
22.45 Uhr: Konzert RONA HARTNER und DJ TAGADA
Diese beiden Künstler laden Sie ein, in eine gemischte Trance einzutauchen, einen Balkan-Ball? Zigeuner-Elektro, Swing, Cumbia, Gospel.
Der Verein « Gujan-Mestras en Fêtes » sorgt für schnelle Verpflegung vor Ort.
