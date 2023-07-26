Concert au Château de Meillant Place du Pavé Meillant, 26 juillet 2023, Meillant.

Meillant,Cher

Venez découvrir dans le cadre enchanteur du parc du château de Meillant la musique du groupe Argil, Folk angélique.

Mercredi 2023-07-26 19:00:00 fin : 2023-07-26 . EUR.

Place du Pavé

Meillant 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Come and discover the music of the group Argil, angelic folk, in the enchanting park of the Château de Meillant

Venga a descubrir la música del grupo Argil, Angelic Folk, en el encantador parque del castillo de Meillant

Entdecken Sie in der zauberhaften Umgebung des Schlossparks von Meillant die Musik der Gruppe Argil, Folk Angelique

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE