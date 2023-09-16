Festimarché Place du Palais Arthez-de-Béarn
Festimarché Place du Palais Arthez-de-Béarn, 16 septembre 2023, Arthez-de-Béarn.
Arthez-de-Béarn,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Marché traditionnel animé par The Folk Box..
2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 13:00:00. .
Place du Palais
Arthez-de-Béarn 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Traditional market hosted by The Folk Box.
Mercado tradicional organizado por The Folk Box.
Traditioneller Markt unter der Leitung von The Folk Box.
