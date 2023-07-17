1er Concert des Lundis d’Arromanches 2023 – Kind Of Queen PLACE DU MUSEE Arromanches-les-Bains, 17 juillet 2023, Arromanches-les-Bains.

Arromanches-les-Bains,Calvados

Arromanches Loisirs culture est heureux d’entamer Les lundis d’Arromanches 2023 avec un Tribute Queen.

Pas une imitation, un hommage !

Originaires de Saint-Lô, Kind of Queen s’est engagé sur la voie de l’intensité, de la nuance, de la grandeur et de l’énergie dégagées en studio et sur scène par Queen.

De « We will rock you » à « We are the champions » en passant par « Another one bites the dust » « The show must go on » ou encore le majestueux « Bohemian Rhapsody » , les cinq talentueux musiciens de Kind of Queen vont vous faire revivre la magie et la beauté d’ un concert du groupe de Freddie Mercury..

2023-07-17 21:00:00 fin : 2023-07-17 22:45:00. .

PLACE DU MUSEE place du 6 Juin 1944

Arromanches-les-Bains 14117 Calvados Normandie



Arromanches Loisirs culture is delighted to kick off Les lundis d’Arromanches 2023 with a Tribute Queen.

Not an imitation, a tribute!

Hailing from Saint-Lô, Kind of Queen are committed to the intensity, nuance, grandeur and energy exuded by Queen in the studio and on stage.

From « We will rock you » to « We are the champions », not forgetting « Another one bites the dust », « The show must go on » and the majestic « Bohemian Rhapsody », the five talented musicians of Kind of Queen will bring back the magic and beauty of a Freddie Mercury concert.

Arromanches Loisirs Culture se complace en dar el pistoletazo de salida a Les lundis d’Arromanches 2023 con un Tributo a la Reina.

No una imitación, ¡un tributo!

Procedentes de Saint-Lô, Kind of Queen se comprometen con la intensidad, el matiz, la grandeza y la energía que desprende Queen en el estudio y en el escenario.

De « We will rock you » a « We are the champions », sin olvidar « Another one bites the dust », « The show must go on » y la majestuosa « Bohemian Rhapsody », los cinco talentosos músicos de Kind of Queen harán revivir la magia y la belleza de un concierto de Freddie Mercury.

Arromanches Loisirs Culture freut sich, Les lundis d’Arromanches 2023 mit einer Tribute Queen zu beginnen.

Keine Nachahmung, sondern eine Hommage!

Die aus Saint-Lô stammenden Kind of Queen haben sich der Intensität, den Nuancen, der Größe und der Energie verschrieben, die Queen im Studio und auf der Bühne versprüht.

Von « We will rock you » über « We are the champions » bis hin zu « Another one bites the dust », « The show must go on » und dem majestätischen « Bohemian Rhapsody » werden die fünf talentierten Musiker von Kind of Queen die Magie und Schönheit eines Konzerts der Band von Freddie Mercury wieder aufleben lassen.

