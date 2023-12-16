Marché de Noël de Civray Place du Maréchal Leclerc Civray
Marché de Noël de Civray Place du Maréchal Leclerc Civray, 16 décembre 2023, Civray.
Civray,Vienne
Balade à poney, chants, animations, Père Noël, créateurs, photos de Noël, conteur, marché gourmand, restauration..
2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 17:00:00. .
Place du Maréchal Leclerc
Civray 86400 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Pony rides, carols, entertainment, Santa Claus, designers, Christmas photos, storyteller, gourmet market, food and drink.
Paseos en poni, villancicos, animación, Papá Noel, diseñadores, fotos navideñas, cuentacuentos, mercado gourmet, comida y bebida.
Ponyreiten, Gesang, Animationen, Weihnachtsmann, Kunsthandwerker, Weihnachtsfotos, Märchenerzähler, Gourmetmarkt, Essen und Trinken.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou