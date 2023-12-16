Marché de Noël de Civray Place du Maréchal Leclerc Civray Catégories d’Évènement: Civray

Vienne Marché de Noël de Civray Place du Maréchal Leclerc Civray, 16 décembre 2023, Civray. Civray,Vienne Balade à poney, chants, animations, Père Noël, créateurs, photos de Noël, conteur, marché gourmand, restauration..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 17:00:00. .

Place du Maréchal Leclerc

Civray 86400 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Pony rides, carols, entertainment, Santa Claus, designers, Christmas photos, storyteller, gourmet market, food and drink. Paseos en poni, villancicos, animación, Papá Noel, diseñadores, fotos navideñas, cuentacuentos, mercado gourmet, comida y bebida. Ponyreiten, Gesang, Animationen, Weihnachtsmann, Kunsthandwerker, Weihnachtsfotos, Märchenerzähler, Gourmetmarkt, Essen und Trinken. Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Civray, Vienne Autres Lieu Place du Maréchal Leclerc Adresse Place du Maréchal Leclerc Ville Civray Departement Vienne Lieu Ville Place du Maréchal Leclerc Civray latitude longitude 46.1477898;0.29614643

Place du Maréchal Leclerc Civray Vienne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/civray/