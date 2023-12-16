Concert : Harmonie 90 Place du Marché Vert Sélestat, 16 décembre 2023, Sélestat.

Sélestat,Bas-Rhin

L’Harmonie 1990 de Sélestat vous convie à son concert de Noël : Embarquez à bord du Polar Express pour un voyage dans une ambiance hivernale où la magie de Noël et l’imagination d’un jeune garçon vous transporteront au pays des Rêves.

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . 0 EUR.

Place du Marché Vert

Sélestat 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Harmonie 1990 de Sélestat invites you to its Christmas concert: Come aboard the Polar Express for a wintry voyage where the magic of Christmas and the imagination of a young boy will transport you to the land of Dreams

Harmonie 1990 de Sélestat le invita a su concierto de Navidad: Suba a bordo del Polar Express para un viaje invernal en el que la magia de la Navidad y la imaginación de un niño le transportarán al país de los sueños

Die Harmonie 1990 de Sélestat lädt Sie zu ihrem Weihnachtskonzert ein: Begeben Sie sich an Bord des Polar Express auf eine Reise in winterlicher Atmosphäre, wo der Zauber von Weihnachten und die Fantasie eines kleinen Jungen Sie ins Land der Träume entführen

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Sélestat Haut-Koenigsbourg Tourisme