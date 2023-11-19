CONCERT CHORALE MME LUPPI – SERVIAN Place du Marché Servian
CONCERT CHORALE MME LUPPI – SERVIAN Place du Marché Servian, 19 novembre 2023, Servian.
Servian,Hérault
Venez assister à la chorale de Nelly Luppi Choeur avec l’ensemble instrumental « Canta d’Orb »..
2023-11-19 17:30:00 fin : 2023-11-19 . .
Place du Marché
Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie
Join the Nelly Luppi Choeur choir and the « Canta d’Orb » instrumental ensemble.
Venga a disfrutar del coro Nelly Luppi Choeur con el conjunto instrumental « Canta d’Orb ».
Besuchen Sie den Nelly Luppi Chor mit dem Instrumentalensemble « Canta d’Orb ».
Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE