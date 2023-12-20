Marché de Noël à Mérinchal Place du Marché Mérinchal, 3 décembre 2023, Mérinchal.

Mérinchal,Creuse

MARCHÉ DE NOËL à MERINCHAL

Toute la journée à partir de 9h!

* Manège

* Nombreux exposants

* Restauration sur place et à emporter

* Tombola de Noël gratuite

De 10h à11h30

Arrivée du Père Noël en chiens de traineaux

Initiation à la cani rando avec Husk’in Creuse

11h30 : Vin chaud offert par la municipalité

14h : Balade de Noël

15h30 : Collation offerte à tous.

2023-12-20

Place du Marché

Mérinchal 23420 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



MERINCHAL CHRISTMAS MARKET

All day from 9am!

* Carousel

* Numerous exhibitors

* Catering on site and to take away

* Free Christmas raffle

From 10am to 11:30am

Arrival of Santa Claus on sled dogs

Introduction to cani rando with Husk’in Creuse

11:30am: Mulled wine offered by the municipality

2pm: Christmas walk

3:30 pm: Snack offered to all

MERCADO NAVIDEÑO DEL MERINCHAL

Todo el día desde las 9 de la mañana

* Tiovivo

* Numerosos expositores

* Catering in situ y para llevar

* Sorteo de Navidad gratuito

De 10h a 11h30

Llegada de Papá Noel en perros de trineo

Iniciación al senderismo con perros con Husk’in Creuse

11h30: vino caliente ofrecido por el ayuntamiento

14h: Paseo navideño

15.30 h: Merienda ofrecida a todos

WEIHNACHTSMARKT in MERINCHAL

Den ganzen Tag lang ab 9 Uhr!

* Karussell

* Zahlreiche Aussteller

* Verpflegung vor Ort und zum Mitnehmen

* Kostenlose Weihnachtstombola

Von 10 Uhr bis 11.30 Uhr

Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns mit Schlittenhunden

Einführung in das Cani Rando mit Husk’in Creuse

11.30 Uhr: Glühwein, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird

14 Uhr: Weihnachtsspaziergang

15.30 Uhr: Imbiss für alle

