Marché de Noël à Mérinchal Place du Marché Mérinchal
Marché de Noël à Mérinchal Place du Marché Mérinchal, 3 décembre 2023, Mérinchal.
Mérinchal,Creuse
MARCHÉ DE NOËL à MERINCHAL
Toute la journée à partir de 9h!
* Manège
* Nombreux exposants
* Restauration sur place et à emporter
* Tombola de Noël gratuite
De 10h à11h30
Arrivée du Père Noël en chiens de traineaux
Initiation à la cani rando avec Husk’in Creuse
11h30 : Vin chaud offert par la municipalité
14h : Balade de Noël
15h30 : Collation offerte à tous.
Place du Marché
Mérinchal 23420 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
MERINCHAL CHRISTMAS MARKET
All day from 9am!
* Carousel
* Numerous exhibitors
* Catering on site and to take away
* Free Christmas raffle
From 10am to 11:30am
Arrival of Santa Claus on sled dogs
Introduction to cani rando with Husk’in Creuse
11:30am: Mulled wine offered by the municipality
2pm: Christmas walk
3:30 pm: Snack offered to all
MERCADO NAVIDEÑO DEL MERINCHAL
Todo el día desde las 9 de la mañana
* Tiovivo
* Numerosos expositores
* Catering in situ y para llevar
* Sorteo de Navidad gratuito
De 10h a 11h30
Llegada de Papá Noel en perros de trineo
Iniciación al senderismo con perros con Husk’in Creuse
11h30: vino caliente ofrecido por el ayuntamiento
14h: Paseo navideño
15.30 h: Merienda ofrecida a todos
WEIHNACHTSMARKT in MERINCHAL
Den ganzen Tag lang ab 9 Uhr!
* Karussell
* Zahlreiche Aussteller
* Verpflegung vor Ort und zum Mitnehmen
* Kostenlose Weihnachtstombola
Von 10 Uhr bis 11.30 Uhr
Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns mit Schlittenhunden
Einführung in das Cani Rando mit Husk’in Creuse
11.30 Uhr: Glühwein, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird
14 Uhr: Weihnachtsspaziergang
15.30 Uhr: Imbiss für alle
