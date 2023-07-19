DinO marché : marché nocturne Place du Marche La Châtre La Châtre
La Châtre,Indre
L’UCIA propose deux rendez-vous gastronomiques cet été..
2023-07-19
Place du Marche
La Châtre 36400 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
The UCIA is offering two gastronomic events this summer.
La UCIA ofrece este verano dos eventos gastronómicos.
Die UCIA bietet diesen Sommer zwei gastronomische Termine an.
