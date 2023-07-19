DinO marché : marché nocturne Place du Marche La Châtre, 19 juillet 2023, La Châtre.

La Châtre,Indre

L’UCIA propose deux rendez-vous gastronomiques cet été..

2023-07-19 à ; fin : 2023-07-19 . EUR.

Place du Marche

La Châtre 36400 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



The UCIA is offering two gastronomic events this summer.

La UCIA ofrece este verano dos eventos gastronómicos.

Die UCIA bietet diesen Sommer zwei gastronomische Termine an.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT Pays de George Sand