Eglise Saint Gervais-Saint Protais Place du Mal Savoie Villars Le Grand-Pressigny, 16 septembre 2023, Le Grand-Pressigny.

Le Grand-Pressigny,Indre-et-Loire

Visite libre de l’église dont la construction s’est étalée du 12 au 16 ème siècle, style roman et gothique..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 18:00:00. EUR.

Place du Mal Savoie Villars

Le Grand-Pressigny 37350 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Free visit of the church whose construction was spread out from the 12th to the 16th century, Romanesque and Gothic style.

Visita libre de la iglesia, construida entre los siglos XII y XVI en estilos románico y gótico.

Freie Besichtigung der Kirche, die vom 12. bis zum 16. Jahrhundert im romanischen und gotischen Stil erbaut wurde.

