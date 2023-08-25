Les Estivales : animations sportives Place du livre de vie Bergerac, 25 août 2023, Bergerac.

Bergerac,Dordogne

Une animation sportive est proposée au cœur de la vieille ville, Place du Livre de Vie. (type d’activité sportive à voir sur place le jour J)

Gratuit.

2023-08-25 à ; fin : 2023-08-25 17:30:00. .

Place du livre de vie

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sports activities are offered in the heart of the old town, Place du Livre de Vie. (type of sports activity to be arranged on site on the day)

Free

Se ofrece un evento deportivo en el corazón del casco antiguo, Place du Livre de Vie. (tipo de actividad deportiva a convenir el mismo día)

Gratis

Im Herzen der Altstadt, am Place du Livre de Vie, wird eine sportliche Animation angeboten. (Die Art der sportlichen Aktivität wird am Tag X vor Ort besprochen)

Kostenlos

