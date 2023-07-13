Spectacle : Rise Up ! Place du Lieutenant Fernand Fanneau Villers-sur-Mer, 13 juillet 2023, Villers-sur-Mer.

Villers-sur-Mer,Calvados

Un spectacle narratif et musical, afro-américain et caribéen, dans la cale d’un bateau ou au détour d’un bayou avec la petite Ruby… Les récits et la contrebasse swinguent, groovent et dialoguent pour raconter les luttes contre l’injustice de l’esclavage dans un concert-conte aux notes joyeuses..

2023-07-13 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-13 15:55:00. .

Place du Lieutenant Fernand Fanneau Salle de cinéma du casino

Villers-sur-Mer 14640 Calvados Normandie



A narrative and musical show, Afro-American and Caribbean, in the hold of a ship or at the bend of a bayou with little Ruby… The stories and the double bass swing, groove and converse as they recount the struggles against the injustice of slavery in a storytelling concert with joyful notes.

Un espectáculo narrativo y musical, afroamericano y caribeño, en la bodega de un barco o en el recodo de un bayou con la pequeña Ruby… Las historias y el contrabajo se balancean, hacen groove y dialogan para contar la historia de la lucha contra la injusticia de la esclavitud en un concierto narrativo con notas alegres.

Ein erzählerisches und musikalisches Schauspiel, afroamerikanisch und karibisch, im Laderaum eines Schiffes oder in einem Bayou mit der kleinen Ruby… Die Erzählungen und der Kontrabass swingen, grooven und treten in einen Dialog, um die Kämpfe gegen die Ungerechtigkeit der Sklaverei in einem Märchenkonzert mit fröhlichen Noten zu erzählen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité