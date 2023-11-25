Festival Uzta Hitzan – One man show Place du Labourd Ustaritz, 25 novembre 2023, Ustaritz.

Ustaritz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le festival Uzta Hitzan est né en 2014 à l’initiative de la mairie d’Uztaritze.

Ce rendez vous dédié à la langue basque se déroule cette année du 20 novembre au 1er décembre : Conférence, visite commentée, théâtre, spectacles, … seront au programme de cette édition.

Salle Lapurdi : One man show Pantzo Hirigarai « Pantzo Man So »..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . EUR.

Place du Labourd Salle Lapurdi

Ustaritz 64480 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Uzta Hitzan festival was born in 2014 on the initiative of the Uztaritze town council.

This event, dedicated to the Basque language, takes place this year from November 20 to December 1, and includes lectures, guided tours, theater and shows.

Salle Lapurdi: One man show Pantzo Hirigarai « Pantzo Man So ».

El festival Uzta Hitzan se puso en marcha en 2014 por iniciativa del ayuntamiento de Uztaritze.

La edición de este año, dedicada al euskera, se celebra del 20 de noviembre al 1 de diciembre e incluye conferencias, visitas guiadas, teatro y espectáculos.

Sala Lapurdi: Espectáculo unipersonal Pantzo Hirigarai « Pantzo Man So ».

Das Festival Uzta Hitzan wurde 2014 auf Initiative der Gemeinde Uztaritze ins Leben gerufen.

Dieses der baskischen Sprache gewidmete Rendezvous findet dieses Jahr vom 20. November bis zum 1. Dezember statt: Konferenzen, kommentierte Besichtigungen, Theater, Aufführungen, … stehen auf dem Programm dieser Ausgabe.

Saal Lapurdi: One man show Pantzo Hirigarai « Pantzo Man So ».

