“GOÛTER DE L’ART” : « LES PIONNIERS DU DESIGN » Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde, 25 novembre 2023, Agde.

Conférence animée par Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Projection commentée suivie d’un goûter participatif.

2023-11-25 15:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . .

Place du Jeu de Ballon

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



Lecture by Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Guided screening followed by a snack

Conferencia de Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Proyección guiada seguida de un aperitivo

Konferenz unter der Leitung von Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Kommentierte Vorführung, gefolgt von einem partizipativen Imbiss

