“GOÛTER DE L’ART” : « LES PIONNIERS DU DESIGN » Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde
“GOÛTER DE L’ART” : « LES PIONNIERS DU DESIGN » Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde, 25 novembre 2023, Agde.
Agde,Hérault
Conférence animée par Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Projection commentée suivie d’un goûter participatif.
2023-11-25 15:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . .
Place du Jeu de Ballon
Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie
Lecture by Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Guided screening followed by a snack
Conferencia de Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Proyección guiada seguida de un aperitivo
Konferenz unter der Leitung von Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Kommentierte Vorführung, gefolgt von einem partizipativen Imbiss
Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE