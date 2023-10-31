APRES-MIDI « HALLOWEEN » Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde, 31 octobre 2023, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

Animation qui ravira petits monstres et fantômes à l’occasion d’Halloween..

2023-10-31 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 18:00:00. .

Place du Jeu de Ballon

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



Face painting workshops, musical entertainment, show, fashmob and candy distribution. With the participation of the students of the studio L’Danse and the performance of the Compaganie INTI.

Entretenimiento de Halloween para hacer las delicias de los pequeños monstruos y fantasmas.

Schminkworkshops, musikalische Unterhaltung, Show, Fashmob und Verteilung von Süßigkeiten. Mit der Teilnahme von Schülern des Studios L’Danse und der Performance der Compaganie INTI.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE