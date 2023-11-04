BALADE CONTEE DE NIZAS « AU FIL DES RUES… » Place du Griffe Nizas, 4 novembre 2023, Nizas.

Nizas,Hérault

Balade contée de Nizas

En compagnie du conteur Philippe Charleux, partez à la découverte de ce village au charme méridionale, qui abrite un remarquable château et bien d’autres richesses.

Pour contribuer à l’animation, il est demandé aux participants de porter dans leur tenue vestimentaire un élément de couleur ROUGE.

2023-11-04 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . .

Place du Griffe

Nizas 34320 Hérault Occitanie



Storytelling walk in Nizas

In the company of storyteller Philippe Charleux, discover this charming southern village, which houses a remarkable castle and many other treasures.

To contribute to the animation, it is asked to the participants to wear in their clothing an element of RED color

Cuentacuentos por Nizas

En compañía del cuentacuentos Philippe Charleux, descubra este encantador pueblo del sur, que alberga un notable castillo y muchos otros tesoros.

Para contribuir al entretenimiento, se pide a los participantes que lleven una prenda ROJA

Erzählter Spaziergang in Nizas

Entdecken Sie in Begleitung des Erzählers Philippe Charleux dieses Dorf mit seinem südländischen Charme, das ein bemerkenswertes Schloss und viele andere Reichtümer beherbergt.

Um zur Animation beizutragen, werden die Teilnehmer gebeten, in ihrer Kleidung ein Element in der Farbe ROT zu tragen

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE