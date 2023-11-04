BALADE CONTEE DE NIZAS « AU FIL DES RUES… » Place du Griffe Nizas
Balade contée de Nizas
En compagnie du conteur Philippe Charleux, partez à la découverte de ce village au charme méridionale, qui abrite un remarquable château et bien d’autres richesses.
Pour contribuer à l’animation, il est demandé aux participants de porter dans leur tenue vestimentaire un élément de couleur ROUGE.
Place du Griffe
Nizas 34320 Hérault Occitanie
Storytelling walk in Nizas
In the company of storyteller Philippe Charleux, discover this charming southern village, which houses a remarkable castle and many other treasures.
To contribute to the animation, it is asked to the participants to wear in their clothing an element of RED color
Cuentacuentos por Nizas
En compañía del cuentacuentos Philippe Charleux, descubra este encantador pueblo del sur, que alberga un notable castillo y muchos otros tesoros.
Para contribuir al entretenimiento, se pide a los participantes que lleven una prenda ROJA
Erzählter Spaziergang in Nizas
Entdecken Sie in Begleitung des Erzählers Philippe Charleux dieses Dorf mit seinem südländischen Charme, das ein bemerkenswertes Schloss und viele andere Reichtümer beherbergt.
Um zur Animation beizutragen, werden die Teilnehmer gebeten, in ihrer Kleidung ein Element in der Farbe ROT zu tragen
Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE