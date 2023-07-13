- Cet évènement est passé
FESTIVITES FETE NATIONALE Place du Général Leclerc Baccarat
Au programme des festivités : 17h : venez danser sur la piste au rythme de l’orchestre « Sylvain Dancing Club ». 23h : feu d’artifice.. Tout public
Jeudi 2023-07-13 17:00:00 fin : 2023-07-13 . 0 EUR.
Place du Général Leclerc
Baccarat 54120 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
The festivities include: 5pm: dance to the rhythm of the « Sylvain Dancing Club » orchestra. 11pm: fireworks.
Los festejos incluyen: 17:00 h: baile al ritmo de la banda Sylvain Dancing Club. 23 h: fuegos artificiales.
Das Festprogramm: 17 Uhr: Tanzen Sie auf der Tanzfläche zum Rhythmus des Orchesters « Sylvain Dancing Club ». 23 Uhr: Feuerwerk.
