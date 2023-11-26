Cinéma : Les Trolls 3 Place du Général de Gaulle Soultz-sous-Forêts, 26 novembre 2023, Soultz-sous-Forêts.

Soultz-sous-Forêts,Bas-Rhin

Après deux films à se tourner autour pour finalement tomber dans les bras l’un de l’autre, Poppy et Branch sont officiellement en couple (#broppy)! Alors qu’ils n’ont plus de secrets l’un pour l’autre, Poppy fait une découverte incroyable relative au passé de Branch..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26

Place du Général de Gaulle

Soultz-sous-Forêts 67250 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



After two films of circling each other and finally falling into each other?s arms, Poppy and Branch are officially a couple (#broppy)! Now that they have no secrets from each other, Poppy makes an incredible discovery about Branch?s past.

Tras dos películas dando vueltas el uno alrededor del otro y finalmente cayendo en sus brazos, Poppy y Branch son oficialmente pareja (#broppy) Ahora que ya no tienen secretos el uno para el otro, Poppy hace un increíble descubrimiento sobre el pasado de Branch.

Nachdem sich Poppy und Branch zwei Filme lang umkreisten, um sich schließlich in die Arme zu fallen, sind sie nun offiziell ein Paar (#broppy)! Als sie keine Geheimnisse mehr voreinander haben, macht Poppy eine unglaubliche Entdeckung über Branchs Vergangenheit.

