Human Jukebox Place du Général de Gaulle Mortagne-au-Perche, 1 septembre 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.

Mortagne-au-Perche,Orne

Tibo Clay est artiste interprète installé dans le perche depuis 6 ans. Il se produit principalement sur des marchés et des lieux de sorties dans la région de Mortagne au Perche. Son concept de Human Jukebox consiste à proposer au public un choix de plus de 120 morceaux qu’il interprète à la demande. Tous styles musicaux sont ainsi représentés: pop, folk, rock, variété française et anglophone, reagge etc… un éventail large d’artiste et d’époque sont ainsi repris: de Nirvâna à Edith Piaf, de Pink Floyd à Jacques Brel en passant par Beyonce ou Arctic Monkeys!

Venez retrouver Tibo ce vendredi 1 et Septembre à Mortagne au Perche pour un moment musical et convivial!.

2023-09-01 19:00:00 fin : 2023-09-01 . .

Place du Général de Gaulle

Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie



Tibo Clay is a performer who has been based in the Perche region for 6 years. He performs mainly at markets and outings in the Mortagne au Perche region. His Human Jukebox concept consists in offering the public a choice of over 120 songs, which he performs on demand. All musical styles are represented: pop, folk, rock, French and English variety, reagge, etc. A wide range of artists and eras are covered: from Nirvâna to Edith Piaf, from Pink Floyd to Jacques Brel, including Beyonce and Arctic Monkeys!

Come and meet Tibo this Friday, September 1, in Mortagne au Perche for a convivial musical experience!

Tibo Clay es un artista afincado en la región de Perche desde hace 6 años. Actúa principalmente en mercados y locales sociales de la región de Mortagne au Perche. Su concepto Human Jukebox consiste en ofrecer al público una selección de más de 120 canciones que interpreta a la carta. Están representados todos los estilos musicales: pop, folk, rock, variedades francesas e inglesas, reagge, etc… y abarca un amplio abanico de artistas y épocas: de Nirvâna a Edith Piaf, de Pink Floyd a Jacques Brel, pasando por Beyonce y Arctic Monkeys

Venga a conocer a Tibo el viernes 1 de septiembre en Mortagne au Perche para disfrutar de una velada musical y distendida

Tibo Clay ist ein Künstler, der seit sechs Jahren in der Region Perche lebt. Er tritt hauptsächlich auf Märkten und in Lokalen in der Gegend von Mortagne au Perche auf. Sein Konzept der Human Jukebox besteht darin, dem Publikum eine Auswahl von über 120 Liedern anzubieten, die er auf Wunsch interpretiert. Alle Musikstile sind vertreten: Pop, Folk, Rock, französisches und englischsprachiges Varieté, Reagge usw. Ein breites Spektrum an Künstlern und Epochen wird gecovert: von Nirvâna bis Edith Piaf, von Pink Floyd bis Jacques Brel, über Beyonce oder Arctic Monkeys!

Kommen Sie am 1. und 2. September nach Mortagne au Perche, um Tibo zu treffen und einen musikalischen und geselligen Moment zu erleben!

