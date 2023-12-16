Concert : Brahms, un réquiem allemand Place du Général de Gaulle Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 16 décembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

Le Choeur La Cotentaine, sous la direction de Danielle LAPIERRE, s’est associé au Choeur 3M et à l’Orchestre symphonique OPUS 50 ainsi que 2 solistes pour présenter le Requiem Allemand de Johannes BRAHMS. C’est donc un concert qui rassemble 75 choristes et 50 musiciens qui est présentée à Cherbourg-En-Cotentin et dont le travail mené vise à rendre toute la grandeur de cette oeuvre magistrale et faire vibrer l’âme profonde et éternelle de Brahms.

Johannes Brahms (7 mai 1833 – 3 avril 1897), est un compositeur, pianiste et chef d’orchestre allemand qui est l’un des plus importants musiciens de la période romantique.

Le Requiem Allemand de Brahms sort en 1868, et c’est un triomphe. A cette époque, il est d’usage que les compositions soient en latin. Brahms décide de créer son Requiem sur un choix de texte de la Bible dans sa langue maternelle: l’allemand. Brahms se montre très désireux d’avoir un propos très large sur la mort, et sur la consolation à apporter aux vivants.

Rendez-vous au théâtre à l’italienne..

The Choeur La Cotentaine, under the direction of Danielle LAPIERRE, has joined forces with the 3M Choir and the OPUS 50 Symphony Orchestra, as well as 2 soloists, to present Johannes BRAHMS’ German Requiem. The concert, which brings together 75 choristers and 50 musicians, is presented in Cherbourg-En-Cotentin, with the aim of bringing out the full grandeur of this masterly work, and the deep, eternal soul of Brahms.

Johannes Brahms (May 7, 1833 – April 3, 1897) was a German composer, pianist and conductor, and one of the most important musicians of the Romantic period.

Brahms’s German Requiem came out in 1868, and was a triumph. At the time, it was customary for compositions to be in Latin. Brahms decided to create his Requiem on a selection of texts from the Bible in his native German. Brahms was keen to take a broad view of death, and of the consolation to be offered to the living.

See you at the Italian Theater.

El Choeur La Cotentaine, bajo la dirección de Danielle LAPIERRE, se une al Coro 3M y a la Orquesta Sinfónica OPUS 50, así como a 2 solistas, para presentar el Réquiem alemán de Johannes BRAHMS. El concierto, que reúne a 75 coristas y 50 músicos, se presenta en Cherbourg-En-Cotentin, con el objetivo de resaltar toda la grandeza de esta obra maestra y hacer revivir el alma profunda y eterna de Brahms.

Johannes Brahms (7 de mayo de 1833 – 3 de abril de 1897) fue un compositor, pianista y director de orquesta alemán, uno de los músicos más importantes del Romanticismo.

El Réquiem alemán de Brahms vio la luz en 1868 y fue todo un triunfo. En aquella época, era habitual que las composiciones fueran en latín. Brahms decidió crear su Réquiem basándose en una selección de textos de la Biblia en su lengua materna, el alemán. Brahms se mostró muy partidario de un amplio debate sobre la muerte y el consuelo que debe ofrecerse a los vivos.

Nos vemos en el Teatro Italiano.

Der Chor La Cotentaine unter der Leitung von Danielle LAPIERRE hat sich mit dem Chor 3M und dem Symphonieorchester OPUS 50 sowie zwei Solisten zusammengeschlossen, um das Deutsche Requiem von Johannes BRAHMS aufzuführen. Es ist ein Konzert mit 75 Chorsängern und 50 Musikern, das in Cherbourg-En-Cotentin aufgeführt wird und dessen Arbeit darauf abzielt, die Größe dieses meisterhaften Werkes wiederzugeben und die tiefe und ewige Seele von Brahms vibrieren zu lassen.

Johannes Brahms (7. Mai 1833 – 3. April 1897) war ein deutscher Komponist, Pianist und Dirigent, der zu den bedeutendsten Musikern der Romantik gehörte.

Das Deutsche Requiem von Brahms kam 1868 heraus und wurde ein Triumph. Zu dieser Zeit war es üblich, dass die Kompositionen in lateinischer Sprache verfasst wurden. Brahms beschloss, sein Requiem über eine Auswahl von Bibeltexten in seiner Muttersprache Deutsch zu schreiben. Brahms war sehr daran interessiert, den Tod und den Trost für die Lebenden zu thematisieren.

Wir treffen uns im italienischen Theater.

