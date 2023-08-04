Marché Nocturne Place du Général de Gaulle, 4 août 2023, Bacqueville-en-Caux.

A Bacqueville-en-Caux, faites un tour au marché nocturne pour animer votre été ! Artisans, producteurs et animations musicales rythmeront le marché tout au long de la soirée..

2023-08-04 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-04 23:00:00. .

Place du Général de Gaulle

Bacqueville-en-Caux 76730 Seine-Maritime Normandie



In Bacqueville-en-Caux, visit the night market to liven up your summer! Craftsmen, producers and musical animations will give rhythm to the market throughout the evening.

En Bacqueville-en-Caux, visite el mercado nocturno para animar su verano Artesanos, productores y animación musical darán ritmo al mercado durante toda la velada.

Besuchen Sie in Bacqueville-en-Caux den Nachtmarkt, um Ihren Sommer zu beleben! Handwerker, Produzenten und musikalische Darbietungen bestimmen den Rhythmus des Marktes den ganzen Abend über.

Mise à jour le 2023-01-01 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité