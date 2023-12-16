Grand marché de Noël artisanal Place du Général de Gaulle Artix, 16 décembre 2023, Artix.

Artix,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Marché de Noël avec la présence de 26 exposants et animé par the Christmas Swing en bulles et le trio Happy Noël.

15h à 18h : Photo avec le Père Noël offerte.

18h30 : Spectacle son et lumières « On a volé la magie de Noël » projeté sur la façade de l’église suivi d’un feu d’artifice. Chocolat et vin chauds offerts sur le parvis de la mairie à l’issue du spectacle..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 21:00:00. EUR.

Place du Général de Gaulle

Artix 64170 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Christmas market with 26 exhibitors and entertainment by the Christmas Swing en bulles and the Happy Noël trio.

3pm to 6pm: Free photo with Santa Claus.

6:30pm: « On a volé la magie de Noël » sound and light show projected onto the church facade, followed by fireworks. Hot chocolate and wine offered on the town hall square after the show.

Mercado navideño con 26 expositores y animación a cargo de Christmas Swing en bulles y el trío Happy Noël.

de 15.00 a 18.00 h: Foto gratuita con Papá Noel.

18.30 h: Espectáculo de luz y sonido « On a volé la magie de Noël » (Robamos la magia de la Navidad) proyectado en la fachada de la iglesia, seguido de un castillo de fuegos artificiales. Tras el espectáculo, chocolate caliente y vino caliente en la explanada del ayuntamiento.

Weihnachtsmarkt mit 26 Ausstellern und musikalischer Unterhaltung durch the Christmas Swing en bulles und das Trio Happy Noël.

15.00 bis 18.00 Uhr: Kostenloses Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann.

18:30 Uhr: Ton- und Lichtshow « On a volé la magie de Noël », die auf die Fassade der Kirche projiziert wird, gefolgt von einem Feuerwerk. Im Anschluss an die Show werden auf dem Rathausvorplatz Schokolade und Glühwein angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT Coeur de Béarn