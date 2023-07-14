Le Grand Village Ephémère Altiligérien Place du forum Chadrac, 14 juillet 2023, Chadrac.

Chadrac,Haute-Loire

Venez participer au Grand Village Éphémère Altiligérien.

Rejoignez une aventure durant laquelle vous rencontrerez la Compagnie des Rois Vagabonds.

Au programme : spectacles, ateliers, bals, contes, théâtre, danse et musique..

2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Place du forum

Chadrac 43770 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come and participate in the Grand Village Éphémère Altiligérien.

Join an adventure during which you will meet the Compagnie des Rois Vagabonds.

On the program: shows, workshops, dances, tales, theater, dance and music.

Venga y participe en el Grand Village Éphémère Altiligérien.

Únase a una aventura en la que conocerá a la Compagnie des Rois Vagabonds.

En el programa: espectáculos, talleres, bailes, cuentacuentos, teatro, danza y música.

Nehmen Sie am großen vergänglichen Dorf Altiligérien teil.

Schließen Sie sich einem Abenteuer an, während dessen Sie die Compagnie des Rois Vagabonds kennenlernen werden.

Auf dem Programm stehen Aufführungen, Workshops, Bälle, Märchen, Theater, Tanz und Musik.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay