Bal traditionnel Place du Fort, Cardaillac (46)
Bal traditionnel Place du Fort, Cardaillac (46), 15 juillet 2023, .
Bal traditionnel Samedi 15 juillet, 21h00 Place du Fort, Cardaillac (46) Gratuit
Samedi 15 juillet 2023 / Cardaillac (Lot)
15h00 visite moulin de Goule
20h00 Bal traditionnel à la salle des fêtes avec Musiciens Granja
Gratuit
Renseignements: 05 65 40 10 63
source : événement Bal traditionnel publié sur AgendaTrad
Place du Fort, Cardaillac (46) 5050F, Rue Sénéchal
Place du Fort, 46100 Cardaillac, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/43644 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-15T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-16T01:00:00+02:00
2023-07-15T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-16T01:00:00+02:00
baltrad balfolk