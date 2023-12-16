Marché de Noël Place du Foirail Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes

Marché de Noël en présence du Père Noël et chants de Noël festifs par Popo and the papa’s, plus d’une vingtaine d’exposants..

2023-12-16

Place du Foirail

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Christmas market with Santa Claus and festive carols by Popo and the papa?s, over twenty exhibitors.

Mercado navideño con Papá Noel y villancicos festivos a cargo de Popo y los papás, más de veinte expositores.

Weihnachtsmarkt in Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns und festliche Weihnachtslieder von Popo and the papa?s, mehr als zwanzig Aussteller.

