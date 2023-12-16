Marché de Noël Place du Foirail Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse
Catégories d’Évènement:
Marché de Noël Place du Foirail Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.
Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes
Marché de Noël en présence du Père Noël et chants de Noël festifs par Popo and the papa’s, plus d’une vingtaine d’exposants..
2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 23:00:00. .
Place du Foirail
Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Christmas market with Santa Claus and festive carols by Popo and the papa?s, over twenty exhibitors.
Mercado navideño con Papá Noel y villancicos festivos a cargo de Popo y los papás, más de veinte expositores.
Weihnachtsmarkt in Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns und festliche Weihnachtslieder von Popo and the papa?s, mehr als zwanzig Aussteller.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OTI LAS