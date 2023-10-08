OCTOBRE ROSE : EXPOSITION DE VEHICULES ANCIENS Place du Foirail Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
Saint-Pons-de-Thomières,Hérault
Exposition de voitures anciennes et balades au profit d’Octobre rose.
2023-10-08 09:30:00 fin : 2023-10-08 12:00:00. .
Place du Foirail
Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie
Vintage car show and rides in aid of Pink October
Exposición de coches antiguos y paseos a beneficio de Octubre Rosa
Oldtimer-Ausstellung und Fahrten zu Gunsten des Rosa Oktobers
