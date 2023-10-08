OCTOBRE ROSE : EXPOSITION DE VEHICULES ANCIENS Place du Foirail Saint-Pons-de-Thomières, 8 octobre 2023, Saint-Pons-de-Thomières.

Saint-Pons-de-Thomières,Hérault

Exposition de voitures anciennes et balades au profit d’Octobre rose.

2023-10-08 09:30:00 fin : 2023-10-08 12:00:00. .

Place du Foirail

Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie



Vintage car show and rides in aid of Pink October

Exposición de coches antiguos y paseos a beneficio de Octubre Rosa

Oldtimer-Ausstellung und Fahrten zu Gunsten des Rosa Oktobers

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC