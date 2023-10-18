RENCONTRE AVEC MAHTAB GHORBANI Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 18 octobre 2023, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère

Partager la poésie lumineuse de cette jeune poète iranienne, emprisonnée dans son pays pour ses textes. Découvrez le courage de son engagement pour les droits de l’homme et de la femme, à travers de la poésie. Procédé d’une restitution du travail poé….

2023-10-18 fin : 2023-10-18 . EUR.

Place du Foirail

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie



Share the luminous poetry of this young Iranian poet, imprisoned in her country for her texts. Discover the courage of her commitment to human and women’s rights, through poetry. Process of a restitution of the poetic work…

Comparta la luminosa poesía de esta joven poeta iraní, encarcelada en su país por sus letras. Descubra la valentía de su compromiso con los derechos humanos y de la mujer a través de la poesía. Proceso de restitución de la obra poética…

Teilen Sie die leuchtende Poesie dieser jungen iranischen Dichterin, die in ihrem Land wegen ihrer Texte inhaftiert ist. Entdecken Sie den Mut ihres Engagements für Menschen- und Frauenrechte durch Poesie. Verfahren einer Wiedergabe der poetischen Arbeit…

