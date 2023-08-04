CONCERT – GUILLAUME CAPAROS Place du foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 4 août 2023, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère

Guillaume Caparos viendra nous rejoindre ce vendredi 4 août, pour la fête de Saint Chély d’Apcher, au Donjon, en terrasse (si le temps le permet).

Apéro & restauration sur place & bonne ambiance au programme !!

Warm up by FAAB’S aux platines en mode….

2023-08-04 fin : 2023-08-04 . EUR.

Place du foirail

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie



Guillaume Caparos will be joining us this Friday, August 4, for the fête de Saint Chély d?Apcher, at the Donjon, on the terrace (weather permitting).

Aperitif & food on the spot & a great atmosphere on the program!

Warm up by FAAB?S at the turntables in…

Guillaume Caparos estará con nosotros este viernes 4 de agosto, con motivo de la fiesta de Saint Chély d’Apcher, en el Donjon, en la terraza (si el tiempo lo permite).

Aperitivos, comida y buen ambiente en el programa

Calentamiento con FAAB’S en los…

Guillaume Caparos wird uns am Freitag, den 4. August, zum Fest von Saint Chély d’Apcher im Donjon auf der Terrasse begleiten (wenn das Wetter es zulässt).

Aperitif, Essen vor Ort und gute Stimmung stehen auf dem Programm!

Warm up by FAAB?S an den Plattentellern im Modus…

